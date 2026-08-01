Ra Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 20,824 Shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,824 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $208,031.76. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,304,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $172,873,213.74. The trade was a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,944 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $247,693.92.

On Friday, July 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,319 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $412,776.81.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 59,880 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $596,404.80.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 84,124 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $835,351.32.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 120,582 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $135,464.94.

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $1,110,298.77.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ ARTV opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics from $15.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artiva Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.00.

View Our Latest Report on ARTV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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