Keith Mansfield Sells 4,200 Shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST - Get Free Report) COO Keith Mansfield sold 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,619.12. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Business First Bancshares Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of BFST stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.31 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Business First Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Institutional Trading of Business First Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,566,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,165,720 shares of the company's stock worth $31,520,000 after acquiring an additional 81,833 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 989,686 shares of the company's stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 823,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 175,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Business First Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Business First Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish following the quarterly results: Stephens and Hovde Group raised their price targets to $36, while DA Davidson lifted its target to $35. The consensus rating is “Buy,” with an average target of $34.50, implying additional upside from recent levels.

Analysts remain bullish following the quarterly results: Stephens and Hovde Group raised their price targets to $36, while DA Davidson lifted its target to $35. The consensus rating is “Buy,” with an average target of $34.50, implying additional upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Business First Bancshares reported quarterly EPS of $0.71, slightly ahead of the $0.70 consensus estimate. The bank also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.60 annualized, representing a yield of approximately 1.9% and a payout ratio of 21.28%.

Business First Bancshares reported quarterly EPS of $0.71, slightly ahead of the $0.70 consensus estimate. The bank also maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, or $0.60 annualized, representing a yield of approximately 1.9% and a payout ratio of 21.28%. Positive Sentiment: Director Rick Day purchased 1,500 shares for approximately $47,415, modestly increasing his ownership and providing a small vote of confidence from an insider. Insider Buying: Business First Bancshares Director Acquires Shares

Director Rick Day purchased 1,500 shares for approximately $47,415, modestly increasing his ownership and providing a small vote of confidence from an insider. Neutral Sentiment: BFST trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week high, indicating strong recent momentum but also leaving the stock more sensitive to profit-taking. Institutional investors own approximately 47.35% of the shares.

BFST trades above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week high, indicating strong recent momentum but also leaving the stock more sensitive to profit-taking. Institutional investors own approximately 47.35% of the shares. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares in recent transactions. Director George W. Cummings III sold a combined 20,000 shares for roughly $639,400, COO Keith Mansfield sold 4,200 shares for $134,736, and Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 12,000 shares for approximately $379,800. Although each executive retains a substantial stake, the cluster of sales may be interpreted as a near-term caution signal. Business First Bancshares Insider Sale SEC Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $32.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BFST

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Business First Bank, a regional community bank headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company provides a full suite of commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individual consumers. Business First Bancshares operates under a community-focused model, emphasizing personalized service, local decision-making and relationship banking.

The company’s primary business activities include commercial lending, treasury and cash management, and deposit services.

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