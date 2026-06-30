Fred Middleton Acquires 248,972 Shares of CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Stock

CalciMedica Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC - Get Free Report) Director Fred Middleton bought 248,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,177.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,063,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $850,617.60. This trade represents a 30.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CalciMedica Stock Up 21.0%

Shares of CALC stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. CalciMedica Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CalciMedica from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CalciMedica currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CalciMedica

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CalciMedica by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,385 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalciMedica by 58.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CalciMedica during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

CalciMedica Company Profile

CalciMedica, Inc (NASDAQ:CALC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies that modulate calcium-mediated inflammatory pathways. Headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, the company applies proprietary ion channel technology to address severe inflammatory disorders driven by dysregulated immune responses.

The company's lead product candidate, Auxora™, is a selective inhibitor of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. Auxora is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis associated with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in patients with severe pulmonary conditions, including COVID-19 pneumonia.

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