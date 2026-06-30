Javier Zamora Sells 3,532 Shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

Key Points CarGurus General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares on June 26 at an average price of $32.63, for proceeds of about $115,249. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 26 at an average price of $32.63, for proceeds of about $115,249. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . CarGurus reported solid quarterly results , with Q1 earnings of $0.58 per share, edging out estimates, and revenue of $243.56 million, up 8.2% year over year. The company also issued Q2 guidance of $0.57 to $0.64 per share.

, with Q1 earnings of $0.58 per share, edging out estimates, and revenue of $243.56 million, up 8.2% year over year. The company also issued Q2 guidance of $0.57 to $0.64 per share. Wall Street remains cautiously positive on CARG, with analysts assigning a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.79. Shares were trading up 2.9% at $34.00, near the midpoint of their recent trading range.

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $115,249.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 99,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,631.27. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Zamora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Javier Zamora sold 8,072 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $238,366.16.

CarGurus Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $243.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. CarGurus's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARG

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 491.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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