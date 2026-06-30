Insider Buying: CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Buys 371,085 Shares of Stock

Key Points CG Oncology director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 371,085 shares on June 25 at an average price of $66.87, a purchase valued at about $24.8 million. The transaction increased his ownership by 24.49% to 1,886,236 shares.

bought 371,085 shares on June 25 at an average price of $66.87, a purchase valued at about $24.8 million. The transaction increased his ownership by 24.49% to 1,886,236 shares. The stock has been trading near its highs, opening at $73.73 with a 52-week range of $23.65 to $75.50, and the company now has a market cap of about $6.5 billion. Its recent earnings report missed EPS expectations, though revenue came in above estimates.

Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive despite mixed views, with 11 Buy ratings, 2 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating. The consensus price target is $81.73, while several firms have recently reiterated or raised bullish targets.

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu bought 371,085 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $24,814,453.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,886,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,132,601.32. This trade represents a 24.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGON opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CG Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CG Oncology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CG Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 190.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,779 shares of the company's stock worth $222,055,000 after buying an additional 3,613,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,443,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,961,000 after buying an additional 1,854,386 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CG Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,909,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 409.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,156,000 after buying an additional 1,396,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CG Oncology by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,996,695 shares of the company's stock worth $124,423,000 after acquiring an additional 950,028 shares during the period. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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