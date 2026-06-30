Insider Buying: CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Director Purchases 325 Shares

Key Points Director William Shepard bought 325 CME Group shares on June 25 at an average price of $230.57, a transaction worth about $74,935.25. After the purchase, he held 260,442 shares valued at roughly $60.1 million.

bought 325 CME Group shares on June 25 at an average price of $230.57, a transaction worth about $74,935.25. After the purchase, he held 260,442 shares valued at roughly $60.1 million. CME Group’s stock was down 1.1% and opened at $218.58, near its 52-week low of $218.31. The shares have also traded well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

and opened at $218.58, near its 52-week low of $218.31. The shares have also traded well below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently posted strong quarterly results, with EPS of $3.36 beating estimates and revenue of $1.88 billion topping forecasts. CME also paid a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share, equal to a 2.4% annualized yield.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) Director William Shepard acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.57 per share, for a total transaction of $74,935.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 260,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,050,111.94. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $218.31 and a one year high of $329.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,895,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,802,366,000 after purchasing an additional 588,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,144,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,408,747,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924,475 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,344,776,000 after buying an additional 134,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,812,914 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,300,450,000 after acquiring an additional 130,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $320.00 target price on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $266.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $302.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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