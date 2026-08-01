Grigorios Siokas Buys 349,825 Shares of Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM - Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 349,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $69,965.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,597,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,583.40. The trade was a 2.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Grigorios Siokas bought 766,284 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $137,931.12.

On Thursday, June 11th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 218,447 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $45,873.87.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 701,447 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $161,332.81.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.22 on Friday. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cosmos Health Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cosmos Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cosmos Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COSM. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cosmos Health by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 99,610 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cosmos Health by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,500 shares of the company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cosmos Health by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.61% of the company's stock.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

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