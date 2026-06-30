Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) EVP Sells 1,473 Shares of Stock

Key Points Cavco Industries EVP Allison Aden sold 1,473 shares on June 25 at an average price of $625, for proceeds of about $920,625. After the sale, she still held 9,147 shares valued at roughly $5.7 million.

on June 25 at an average price of $625, for proceeds of about $920,625. After the sale, she still held 9,147 shares valued at roughly $5.7 million. This was part of a recent pattern of insider selling , as Aden also sold 1,208 shares on June 12 and 129 shares on May 15.

, as Aden also sold 1,208 shares on June 12 and 129 shares on May 15. CVCO shares were down 0.7% in the session, while the company continues to draw mixed analyst views with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $625.

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) EVP Allison Aden sold 1,473 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $920,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,716,875. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allison Aden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Allison Aden sold 1,208 shares of Cavco Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $724,800.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Allison Aden sold 129 shares of Cavco Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.76, for a total value of $58,793.04.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 0.7%

CVCO stock opened at $613.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.47. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.38 and a fifty-two week high of $713.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $550.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.06 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $625.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cavco Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company's stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

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