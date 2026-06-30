Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Datadog director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $220.12, worth about $4.4 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan .

on June 25 at an average price of $220.12, worth about $4.4 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Agarwal’s holdings dropped to 1,640 shares , a decrease of 92.42% in his ownership stake.

, a decrease of in his ownership stake. Datadog reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $0.60 beating estimates and revenue of $1.01 billion topping expectations. The stock was also trading near its 52-week high, and analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with a $242.09 average target.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $4,402,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,996.80. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total value of $4,418,400.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $4,002,600.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $2,629,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $2,519,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $2,445,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $2,410,600.00.

Datadog Stock Up 3.7%

DDOG opened at $248.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 17.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. New Street Research set a $260.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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