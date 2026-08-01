DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Buys $39,402.24 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 7,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $39,402.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,166,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,746,951.04. The trade was a 0.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 441 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,143.26.

On Monday, July 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 10 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50.90.

On Friday, July 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 391 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $1,994.10.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 79 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $402.90.

On Monday, July 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 4,407 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $22,431.63.

On Thursday, July 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,275 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,693.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,900.18.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

DLH Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.45. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.99). DLH had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DLH by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DLH in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLHC shares. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLHC

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].