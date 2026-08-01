Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) Director Richard Mora sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,922 shares in the company, valued at $438,252.72. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Mora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Richard Mora sold 700 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $44,940.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Richard Mora sold 700 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $32,473.00.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.4%

ENPH opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $118,190,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,111,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $103,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $101,244,000 after acquiring an additional 839,468 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,998,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 765,322 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $41.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Enphase Energy from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

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