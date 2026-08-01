Andrew Briggs Sells 3,000 Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) Director Andrew Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,051,993. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMAO

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

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