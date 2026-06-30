Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells $179,538.80 in Stock

Key Points Global-e Online COO Shahar Tamari sold 28,623 shares on June 26 at an average price of $36.02, totaling about $1.03 million. After the sale, Tamari still held nearly 3.96 million shares valued at roughly $142.5 million.

on June 26 at an average price of $36.02, totaling about $1.03 million. After the sale, Tamari still held nearly 3.96 million shares valued at roughly $142.5 million. The sale is part of a broader pattern of insider selling , as Tamari has also sold shares multiple times throughout June, May, and April. The latest transaction represented a 0.72% reduction in his position.

, as Tamari has also sold shares multiple times throughout June, May, and April. The latest transaction represented a 0.72% reduction in his position. Global-e Online remains financially strong and broadly favored by analysts, after reporting better-than-expected Q1 earnings and revenue growth of 32.8% year over year. Analysts currently rate the stock a “Moderate Buy,” with an average target price of $44.33.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 5,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $179,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,542,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,452,789.46. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Nir Debbi sold 6,890 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $234,397.80.

On Monday, June 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $135,270.02.

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $311,152.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $7,192.99.

Global-e Online Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Global-e Online's revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global-e Online

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock worth $230,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,539.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company's stock worth $89,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,047 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,104,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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