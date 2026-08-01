Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,217,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,620,910. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $3,140.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 100 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $337.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 125,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $51,740.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $41,360.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $18,040.00.

Gloo Stock Performance

GLOO opened at $3.23 on Friday. Gloo Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gloo Holdings will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLOO shares. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Gloo in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gloo in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Gloo in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gloo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOO. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. acquired a new stake in Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gloo during the first quarter worth $601,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gloo in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000.

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

Further Reading

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