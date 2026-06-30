Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares

Key Points Immunome insider Robert Lechleider sold 55,000 shares on June 25 at an average price of $19.85, for total proceeds of about $1.09 million. The sale cut his ownership by 77.68% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 25 at an average price of $19.85, for total proceeds of about $1.09 million. The sale cut his ownership by 77.68% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. IMNM shares were trading higher , opening at $21.04 and up 5.4% on the day cited in the article. The stock has ranged from $7.96 to $27.65 over the past 12 months and has a market value of about $2.38 billion.

, opening at $21.04 and up 5.4% on the day cited in the article. The stock has ranged from $7.96 to $27.65 over the past 12 months and has a market value of about $2.38 billion. Analysts remain mostly bullish on Immunome despite mixed commentary, with 12 Buy ratings and 1 Sell rating and a consensus “Moderate Buy” target of $33.17. The company also recently beat quarterly EPS expectations, reporting a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.48 per share.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) insider Robert Lechleider sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $1,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $313,729.25. This represents a 77.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Immunome Trading Up 5.4%

IMNM stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.04. Immunome, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. Research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMNM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Immunome from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Immunome from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IMNM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Immunome by 44.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,821 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Immunome by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Immunome by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 280,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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