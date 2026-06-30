Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Director John Malone Purchases 17,693 Shares of Stock

Key Points Director John Malone bought 17,693 shares of Liberty Latin America at $7.00 each, a transaction worth about $123,851. After the purchase, he held 3.73 million shares valued at roughly $26.1 million.

bought 17,693 shares of Liberty Latin America at $7.00 each, a transaction worth about $123,851. After the purchase, he held 3.73 million shares valued at roughly $26.1 million. Liberty Latin America shares were up 8.4% in Tuesday trading, opening at $7.73. The stock has traded between $4.77 and $9.04 over the past 52 weeks.

in Tuesday trading, opening at $7.73. The stock has traded between $4.77 and $9.04 over the past 52 weeks. The company recently reported weaker-than-expected earnings, posting EPS of -$0.11 versus analyst estimates for a profit, while revenue came in slightly below expectations. Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $10.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) Director John Malone purchased 17,693 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,851.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,725,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,080,691. This represents a 0.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of LILA stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 58.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LILA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on Liberty Latin America in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LILA

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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