Insider Buying: Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Director Purchases $123,851.00 in Stock

Key Points Liberty Global director John Malone bought 17,693 shares on June 26 at an average price of $7.00 per share, a purchase worth $123,851. After the trade, he still owned more than 3.7 million shares.

on June 26 at an average price of $7.00 per share, a purchase worth $123,851. After the trade, he still owned more than 3.7 million shares. LILAK has been under pressure operationally , with the company recently reporting a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus expectations for a profit, while revenue of $1.08 billion also came in slightly below estimates.

, with the company recently reporting a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus expectations for a profit, while revenue of $1.08 billion also came in slightly below estimates. Wall Street sentiment remains cautious, with analysts holding an average “Reduce” rating and a consensus target price of $8.20, even as institutional investors continue to hold a majority of the stock.

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) Director John Malone acquired 17,693 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $123,851.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,725,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,080,691. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $86,569,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Global by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,669,823 shares of the company's stock worth $56,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,307 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,895,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 533,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 678,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 486,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LILAK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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