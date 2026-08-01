Jeffrey Richart Geygan Buys 62,895 Shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP - Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 62,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $47,171.25. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,301,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,105.50. The trade was a 1.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 6,610 shares of Loop Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,825.30.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Loop Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. increased its position in Loop Industries by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Loop Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loop Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Loop Industries

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) is a technology innovator in the sustainable plastics sector. The company has developed a proprietary depolymerization process that breaks down end-of-life polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and polyester fiber into their base molecules. These purified monomers are then repolymerized into virgin-quality PET resin suitable for new packaging applications, creating a closed-loop recycling solution that addresses global plastic waste challenges.

With its headquarters in Terrebonne, Quebec, Loop Industries operates pilot and demonstration facilities to validate and refine its technology.

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