Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $205,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $717,675. This represents a 22.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Atul Dandekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $210,150.00.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAZE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAZE

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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