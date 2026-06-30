McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells $62,500.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) VP John Lieffrig sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,875. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Lieffrig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, John Lieffrig sold 2,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $121.55 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $94.99 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.74.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $198.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp's dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McGrath RentCorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Report on MGRC

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, through its subsidiaries, provides rental, sales, and servicing of equipment for commercial, industrial, environmental, and residential markets. The company operates primarily through two segments—mobile storage and water management—offering flexible solutions for customers requiring on-site storage, water transport, treatment, and dewatering services.

In its mobile storage segment, McGrath RentCorp supplies portable storage containers and modular office units to sectors including construction, retail, government, and disaster restoration.

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