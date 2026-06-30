Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 2,620 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

Key Points MACOM Technology Solutions SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares on June 25 at an average price of $383.87, totaling about $1.01 million. After the sale, he still owned 29,756 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

on June 25 at an average price of $383.87, totaling about $1.01 million. After the sale, he still owned 29,756 shares, and the transaction was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The insider has also sold shares recently in prior transactions , including 2,595 shares on May 18 and 3,718 shares on April 30, indicating a continued pattern of stock sales.

, including 2,595 shares on May 18 and 3,718 shares on April 30, indicating a continued pattern of stock sales. MACOM reported strong quarterly results and has received mostly bullish analyst coverage, with earnings and revenue both topping estimates and multiple firms raising price targets. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total transaction of $1,005,739.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,422,435.72. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,595 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.64, for a total transaction of $935,860.80.

On Thursday, April 30th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total transaction of $1,028,919.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

MTSI stock opened at $372.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.30, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $418.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.46.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $335.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].