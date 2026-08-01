Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) CEO G Patrick Lynch Sells 16,070 Shares

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC - Get Free Report) CEO G Patrick Lynch sold 16,070 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 105,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $842,272. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

G Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, G Patrick Lynch sold 2 shares of Northern Technologies International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $16.20.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 713,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,220,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 142,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTIC. Zacks Research cut Northern Technologies International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is a Minnesota‐based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company's solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non‐ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

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