Bruce Mina Sells 10,000 Shares of Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Mina sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $70,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 258,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,832,765. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paysign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. Paysign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Paysign had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYS. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paysign currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paysign

Institutional Trading of Paysign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Paysign by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,770 shares of the company's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paysign by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Paysign by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company's stock.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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