Guy Levy Acquires 500,000 Shares of Parabilis Medicines (NASDAQ:PBLS) Stock June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Major shareholder Guy Levy bought 500,000 shares of Parabilis Medicines at $20.00 each, spending a total of $10 million. After the purchase, he owned 1,027,000 shares, nearly doubling his stake. PBLS shares were up 1.4% in the latest session, opening at $29.19. The stock has traded between a 12-month low of $24.51 and a high of $34.47. Wall Street Zen recently upgraded Parabilis Medicines to a "hold" rating in a June 20 research note, adding a fresh analyst update alongside the insider buying activity. Parabilis Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Guy Levy purchased 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,027,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,540,000. This represents a 94.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.Parabilis Medicines Stock Up 1.4%Shares of PBLS opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Parabilis Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.47. Analysts Set New Price TargetsSeparately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Parabilis Medicines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBLS Further ReadingFive stocks we like better than Parabilis MedicinesThe AI Boom Has a Second Act—And It's Playing Out in OpticsGold’s 2026 Rally Has Cracked—Is It Time to Buy the Pullback?5 Tech Stocks to Buy on the July PullbackIs OpenAI’s IPO Delay a Warning for AI Investors?This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Parabilis Medicines? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Parabilis Medicines and related companies. 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