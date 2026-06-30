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Guy Levy Acquires 500,000 Shares of Parabilis Medicines (NASDAQ:PBLS) Stock

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Major shareholder Guy Levy bought 500,000 shares of Parabilis Medicines at $20.00 each, spending a total of $10 million. After the purchase, he owned 1,027,000 shares, nearly doubling his stake.
  • PBLS shares were up 1.4% in the latest session, opening at $29.19. The stock has traded between a 12-month low of $24.51 and a high of $34.47.
  • Wall Street Zen recently upgraded Parabilis Medicines to a "hold" rating in a June 20 research note, adding a fresh analyst update alongside the insider buying activity.

Parabilis Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Guy Levy purchased 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,027,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,540,000. This represents a 94.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Parabilis Medicines Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of PBLS opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. Parabilis Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Parabilis Medicines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBLS

Further Reading

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