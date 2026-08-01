Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $42,910.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) Director James Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $42,910.00. Following the sale, the director owned 66,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,858,921.66. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

Shares of PEBK opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company's fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.25%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 154,533 shares of the bank's stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 33.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the first quarter valued at $369,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Flywheel Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the first quarter valued at $305,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Peoples Bank. The company provides a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services tailored to individuals, small businesses, and municipal clients in the western region of North Carolina.

Through its community banking network, Peoples Bancorp offers deposit products such as checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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