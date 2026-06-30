Insider Selling: Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) CAO Sells 1,458 Shares

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) CAO Cory Vieira sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $23,080.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,780.97. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Cory Vieira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Cory Vieira sold 2,140 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $32,121.40.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 5.35. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $44.99.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 22nd. The company reported ($40.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.63 million for the quarter. Pagaya Technologies had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Pagaya Technologies

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 320.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 961,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 950,443 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1,556.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,008 shares of the company's stock worth $19,952,000 after buying an additional 631,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,029,081 shares of the company's stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 602,992 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies is a financial technology company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to the credit and asset management industries. Through its proprietary data-driven platform, Pagaya analyzes vast datasets from consumer credit portfolios to build predictive risk models, enabling institutional investors to gain access to alternative credit products. The company’s solutions streamline underwriting, optimize portfolio construction and facilitate the efficient securitization of consumer loans, credit card receivables and other asset classes.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Pagaya has expanded its operations to serve financial institutions and asset managers primarily in the United States.

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