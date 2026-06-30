Haojun Wang Sells 13,751 Shares of Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Stock

Key Points Pony AI CFO Haojun Wang sold 13,751 shares on June 26 at an average price of $6.86, totaling about $94,332. After the sale, he still owned 1,442,504 shares, a 0.94% reduction in his stake.

on June 26 at an average price of $6.86, totaling about $94,332. After the sale, he still owned 1,442,504 shares, a 0.94% reduction in his stake. The stock remains under pressure , with shares trading at $6.96, near the 52-week low of $6.66 and well below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $9.15 and $11.96.

, with shares trading at $6.96, near the 52-week low of $6.66 and well below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $9.15 and $11.96. Recent fundamentals were mixed: Pony AI beat EPS and revenue expectations in its latest quarter, but analysts remain divided, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.95.

Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) CFO Haojun Wang sold 13,751 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $94,331.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,442,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,577.44. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PONY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 3.85. Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Pony AI had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 128.22%.The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pony AI Inc. - Sponsored ADR will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Pony AI from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Pony AI from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.60 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pony AI from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pony AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Read Our Latest Report on PONY

Institutional Trading of Pony AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pony AI by 103.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62,748 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pony AI during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000.

About Pony AI

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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