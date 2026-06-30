Aaron Tachibana Sells 4,982 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Key Points Personalis CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,982 shares on June 29 at an average price of $14.00, totaling about $69,748. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell by 2.44% to 198,833 shares.

on June 29 at an average price of $14.00, totaling about $69,748. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell by 2.44% to 198,833 shares. Tachibana has been actively trimming his stake , also selling 51,251 shares on June 26, 40,000 shares on June 4, and 38,799 shares on May 29. These transactions totaled well over $1 million combined.

, also selling 51,251 shares on June 26, 40,000 shares on June 4, and 38,799 shares on May 29. These transactions totaled well over $1 million combined. Personalis shares were trading near their 52-week high, opening at $13.75 versus a 52-week range of $3.84 to $14.07. The company recently reported a narrower-than-expected loss but still missed EPS estimates, while analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $11.00.

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,982 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $69,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,783,662. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Aaron Tachibana sold 51,251 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $675,488.18.

On Thursday, June 4th, Aaron Tachibana sold 40,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $480,400.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Aaron Tachibana sold 38,799 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $449,292.42.

Personalis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.27. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%.The company had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Personalis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 11.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 802,268 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 216,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSNL. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Personalis

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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