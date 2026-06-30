Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh Thakar Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Qualys CEO Sumedh Thakar sold 10,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $120.48, for proceeds of about $1.2 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and his ownership fell by 4.05%.

on June 26 at an average price of $120.48, for proceeds of about $1.2 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan, and his ownership fell by 4.05%. Qualys recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting $1.95 EPS versus estimates of $1.81 and revenue of $175.64 million, up 9.8% year over year. The company also raised guidance, with FY2026 EPS projected at 7.44–7.65.

, reporting $1.95 EPS versus estimates of $1.81 and revenue of $175.64 million, up 9.8% year over year. The company also raised guidance, with FY2026 EPS projected at 7.44–7.65. Wall Street remains cautious on QLYS, with an average analyst rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14. Institutional investors still own the vast majority of the stock, at 99.31%.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh Thakar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,515,929.28. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.09. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,372,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $182,417,000 after buying an additional 266,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,002 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $168,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,877 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Qualys by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,156,412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $153,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $144,133,000 after acquiring an additional 323,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Qualys by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 870,859 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,241,000 after purchasing an additional 152,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on QLYS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Qualys from $113.00 to $87.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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