Insider Selling: Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) CFO Sells 4,426 Shares

Key Points Sezzle CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold shares in multiple transactions, including 4,426 shares on June 25 at an average price of $165.19 for about $731,131. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

in multiple transactions, including 4,426 shares on June 25 at an average price of $165.19 for about $731,131. The sale was made under a pre-arranged . Brading also sold 5,574 shares on June 26 and 3,920 shares on June 18, continuing a recent pattern of insider selling. After the June 25 sale, he still held 312,505 shares valued at roughly $51.6 million.

Sezzle’s business results remain strong, with the company reporting quarterly EPS of $1.43 versus expectations of $1.24 and revenue of $135.54 million, up 29.2% year over year. Analysts currently have a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $136.00.

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) CFO Lee Dickson Brading sold 4,426 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $731,130.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,622,700.95. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lee Dickson Brading also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 5,574 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total transaction of $945,071.70.

On Thursday, June 18th, Lee Dickson Brading sold 3,920 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $629,748.00.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEZL opened at $170.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 6.96. The firm's fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. Sezzle Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 87.46%. Sezzle's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEZL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sezzle by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sezzle by 35.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Sezzle by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 859 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sezzle by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sezzle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEZL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities set a $170.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Sezzle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEZL

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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