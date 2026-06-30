SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) CEO Jurgi Camblong Sells 50,069 Shares

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,601,493 shares in the company, valued at $20,888,659.40. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,373 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $7,826.10.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,540.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $23,372.06.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $87,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $12,150.00.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of SOPH opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $501.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOPH. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOPH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 16.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company's stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company's stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,636 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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