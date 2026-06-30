Mark Wolf Sells 2,500 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Sterling Infrastructure General Counsel Mark Wolf sold 2,500 shares on June 25 at an average price of $888, totaling about $2.22 million. After the sale, he still held 28,137 shares valued at roughly $24.99 million.

Sterling Infrastructure General Counsel Mark Wolf sold 2,500 shares on June 25 at an average price of $888, totaling about $2.22 million. After the sale, he still held 28,137 shares valued at roughly $24.99 million. Strong business performance: The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $3.59, well above the $2.29 consensus estimate, on revenue of $825.67 million versus expectations of $603.58 million. It also raised FY 2026 guidance to $18.40-$19.05 EPS.

The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $3.59, well above the $2.29 consensus estimate, on revenue of $825.67 million versus expectations of $603.58 million. It also raised FY 2026 guidance to $18.40-$19.05 EPS. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Several firms lifted or reiterated bullish views on STRL, including upgrades from Zacks and price targets as high as $950 from Oppenheimer. The stock currently carries a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $720.67.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $813.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.81. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.07 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $769.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.26.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STRL shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 27.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,990 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $357,579,000 after buying an additional 188,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,145 shares of the construction company's stock worth $252,207,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].