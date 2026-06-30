Insider Selling: TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) CAO Sells 720 Shares

Key Points TTM Technologies EVP Shawn Powers sold 3,367 shares on June 25 at an average price of $208.94, totaling about $703,501. After the sale, he still held 120,801 shares.

on June 25 at an average price of $208.94, totaling about $703,501. After the sale, he still held 120,801 shares. The stock has been getting more bullish analyst attention , including a Zacks upgrade to Strong Buy and multiple higher price targets from firms like B. Riley, Stifel, and Needham. The current consensus rating is Buy with an average price target of $212.

, including a Zacks upgrade to Strong Buy and multiple higher price targets from firms like B. Riley, Stifel, and Needham. The current consensus rating is Buy with an average price target of $212. TTM posted a strong recent quarter, beating earnings and revenue estimates with $0.75 EPS on $845.98 million in revenue, and revenue rose 30.4% year over year. The company also guided Q2 2026 EPS to a range of 0.82 to 0.88.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) CAO Elizabeth Romo sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total transaction of $150,422.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,748.64. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $223.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Key TTM Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling stronger earnings expectations and improved near-term sentiment. Article title

TTM Technologies was upgraded to , signaling stronger earnings expectations and improved near-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The stock also appeared on Zacks’ Best Momentum Stocks list, which can attract traders looking for strength and follow-through buying. Article title

The stock also appeared on Zacks’ list, which can attract traders looking for strength and follow-through buying. Positive Sentiment: TTMI was added to Zacks’ Strong Buy list, another sign that sentiment around earnings and price momentum remains favorable. Article title

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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