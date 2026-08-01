Kevin Charles Gallagher Sells 360 Shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 360 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $52,246.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,721,677.19. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Charles Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 381 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $50,627.28.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of UMBF opened at $145.73 on Friday. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $149.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80.

UMB Financial shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 1st. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, July 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, August 31st.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.45. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $727.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This is a positive change from UMB Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UMB Financial's dividend payout ratio is 16.65%.

Trending Headlines about UMB Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting UMB Financial this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $140.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.83.

Read Our Latest Report on UMBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,809,824 shares of the bank's stock valued at $553,322,000 after buying an additional 493,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank's stock valued at $453,461,000 after acquiring an additional 313,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,098,798 shares of the bank's stock worth $366,743,000 after acquiring an additional 751,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,909,932 shares of the bank's stock worth $328,200,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,978 shares of the bank's stock worth $219,529,000 after acquiring an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

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