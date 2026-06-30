United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $5,167,715.00 in Stock

Key Points United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on June 26 for about $5.17 million, reducing her ownership by 19% to 40,513 shares.

on June 26 for about $5.17 million, reducing her ownership by 19% to 40,513 shares. The stock was little changed after the disclosure , rising 0.4% and opening at $544.92, near its recent trading range and below the 52-week high of $609.35.

, rising 0.4% and opening at $544.92, near its recent trading range and below the 52-week high of $609.35. Recent fundamentals were mixed: the company missed quarterly EPS and revenue estimates in its last report, though analysts still largely remain positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $619.42.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.97, for a total transaction of $5,167,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,856.61. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $544.92 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $560.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,849 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $110,045,000 after purchasing an additional 70,445 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,622 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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