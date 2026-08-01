Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Jonathan Siegal Sells 4,500 Shares

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Siegal sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $220,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $52,714.20. The trade was a 80.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Siegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Jonathan Siegal sold 2,732 shares of Vericel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $122,666.80.

Vericel Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39. Vericel Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 17.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Vericel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,404 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vericel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VCEL

Key Vericel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vericel this week:

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

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