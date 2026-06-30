Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Key Points Vicor CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares on June 26 for about $6.46 million at an average price of $323.05, trimming his ownership by just 0.24% while still holding more than 8.4 million shares.

on June 26 for about $6.46 million at an average price of $323.05, trimming his ownership by just 0.24% while still holding more than 8.4 million shares. The CEO has been selling shares repeatedly throughout June , with multiple 20,000-share sales disclosed at prices ranging from about $270.93 to $360.94, signaling sustained insider selling activity.

, with multiple 20,000-share sales disclosed at prices ranging from about $270.93 to $360.94, signaling sustained insider selling activity. Despite the insider sales, Vicor’s stock has been strongly outperforming: it recently traded near its 52-week high of $370, and the company posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue with year-over-year revenue growth of 20.2%.

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) Director Andrew D'amico sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.82, for a total value of $67,364.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $67,364. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew D'amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total value of $105,764.43.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Andrew D'amico sold 754 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $248,820.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Andrew D'amico sold 1,216 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.77, for a total transaction of $438,696.32.

On Thursday, May 14th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.35, for a total transaction of $252,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Andrew D'amico sold 1,200 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.31, for a total transaction of $374,772.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Andrew D'amico sold 565 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total transaction of $171,211.95.

On Monday, May 4th, Andrew D'amico sold 7,512 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.89, for a total transaction of $1,899,709.68.

On Monday, April 27th, Andrew D'amico sold 800 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $221,600.00.

Vicor Trading Up 12.2%

NASDAQ VICR opened at $366.79 on Tuesday. Vicor Corporation has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67 and a beta of 2.36.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Vicor

Key Headlines Impacting Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted Vicor’s 621% share-price surge over the past year, citing rising AI power demand, proprietary technology, IP licensing growth, and manufacturing leverage as long-term growth drivers. Vicor Surges 621% in the Past Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Analyst commentary highlighted Vicor’s 621% share-price surge over the past year, citing rising AI power demand, proprietary technology, IP licensing growth, and manufacturing leverage as long-term growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Vicor recently reached a new 1-year high, signaling continued momentum and investor confidence in the stock. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Vicor recently reached a new 1-year high, signaling continued momentum and investor confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and director Andrew D’Amico. While insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment, the small size of the trades relative to their holdings makes the signal mixed rather than clearly negative.

Several insider sales were disclosed, including CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli, CFO James F. Schmidt, and director Andrew D’Amico. While insider selling can sometimes weigh on sentiment, the small size of the trades relative to their holdings makes the signal mixed rather than clearly negative. Neutral Sentiment: A hedge fund and insider trading roundup also referenced Vicor, but did not add any new company-specific catalyst beyond the recent insider activity. Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,692 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Vicor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,238 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vicor by 28.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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