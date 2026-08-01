Insider Selling: Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) COO Sells 74,270 Shares

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) COO David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 74,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $118,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 204,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $327,854.40. The trade was a 26.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Robert Malcolm Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 78,259 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $122,084.04.

On Tuesday, July 28th, David Robert Malcolm Allan sold 220,821 shares of Virtuix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $395,269.59.

Virtuix Trading Down 2.5%

VTIX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $3.07. Virtuix Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTIX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Virtuix from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised Virtuix from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group started coverage on Virtuix in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Virtuix to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTIX

Virtuix Company Profile

Virtuix (NASDAQ:VTIX) is a company that develops and commercializes hardware and software for immersive virtual reality (VR) locomotion and related experiences. Its core focus is on enabling natural movement inside virtual environments through purpose-built platforms and systems that pair motion-control hardware with software integrations for games, training and location-based entertainment.

The company is best known for its Omni family of omnidirectional locomotion platforms, which are designed to allow users to walk, run and maneuver in 360 degrees within a virtual space while remaining stationary in the real world.

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