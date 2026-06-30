World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Director Sells $174,930.00 in Stock

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) Director Charles Way sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,848,020. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

World Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $223.72 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 22.99, a quick ratio of 22.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.19. World Acceptance Corporation has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $224.14.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.04). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $164.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $168.40 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 4.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,044 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,600 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 102.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on World Acceptance

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company's core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].