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Insider Selling: Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CFO Sells $39,529.44 in Stock

June 30, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) CFO Yajing Chen sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $39,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,164.86. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Yajing Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 6th, Yajing Chen sold 853 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $17,443.85.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Yajing Chen sold 5,199 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $106,007.61.

Zai Lab Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.79.


Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 24.32% and a negative net margin of 39.29%.The company had revenue of $99.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLAB. Weiss Ratings raised Zai Lab from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Zai Lab from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ZLAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Zai Lab stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Zai Lab were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Zai Lab operates R&D centers in Asia and the United States and maintains commercial offices across Greater China, North America, Europe and Australia. The company's end-to-end platform encompasses discovery biology, translational development, clinical research and global supply chain management.

The company's marketed portfolio is anchored by Brukinsa (zanubrutinib), a next-generation Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor approved for several B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

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