Insider Selling: American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points American Healthcare REIT CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $50.70, for proceeds of about $1.27 million. After the sale, he still held 152,700 shares, and the transaction cut his stake by 14.07%.

on June 26 at an average price of $50.70, for proceeds of about $1.27 million. After the sale, he still held 152,700 shares, and the transaction cut his stake by 14.07%. The company recently reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $0.13 versus analyst estimates of $0.47 and revenue of $650.77 million versus $667.57 million expected. However, revenue still rose 20.4% year over year.

, with EPS of $0.13 versus analyst estimates of $0.47 and revenue of $650.77 million versus $667.57 million expected. However, revenue still rose 20.4% year over year. American Healthcare REIT also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable July 17, implying an annualized dividend of $1.00 and a 1.9% yield. The payout ratio is high at 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

AHR opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. American Healthcare REIT's revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is presently 172.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,326,000 after buying an additional 1,678,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,557,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,372,000 after buying an additional 1,445,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,175,286,000 after buying an additional 1,444,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Healthcare REIT

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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