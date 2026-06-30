Fang Jiang Sells 4,898 Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock

Key Points Alibaba CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares on June 25 at an average price of $12.15, totaling about $2.13 million. After the sale, Xu still held 280,496 shares, and the filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.

on June 25 at an average price of $12.15, totaling about $2.13 million. After the sale, Xu still held 280,496 shares, and the filing said the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards. The transaction reduced the CFO’s stake by 38.43% , making it a notable insider sale, though not necessarily a bearish signal given the tax-related explanation.

, making it a notable insider sale, though not necessarily a bearish signal given the tax-related explanation. Alibaba’s stock remains heavily covered by analysts, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38, even as recent insider sales and some cautious commentary have added mixed sentiment around the name.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,214,487.99. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $228.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $91.99 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,266,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,028 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $85,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent disclosures showed congressional buying interest in BABA and analysts still see meaningful upside, with recent price targets clustered around the mid-$190s to low-$200s, suggesting some Wall Street confidence remains intact.

Recent disclosures showed congressional buying interest in BABA and analysts still see meaningful upside, with recent price targets clustered around the mid-$190s to low-$200s, suggesting some Wall Street confidence remains intact. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba disclosed only a modest $60,000 of Q2 2026 lobbying spend tied to e-commerce and trade issues, which is routine corporate activity and does not point to a major fundamental problem. Article: Lobbying Update: $60,000 of ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED lobbying was just disclosed

Alibaba disclosed only a modest $60,000 of Q2 2026 lobbying spend tied to e-commerce and trade issues, which is routine corporate activity and does not point to a major fundamental problem. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were reported, including CFO Hong Xu, General Counsel Siying Yu, CEO Fan Jiang, and director Fang Jiang; however, the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, so they are not necessarily a bearish operational signal.

Several insider sales were reported, including CFO Hong Xu, General Counsel Siying Yu, CEO Fan Jiang, and director Fang Jiang; however, the filings say the sales were made to cover tax withholding on vested equity awards, so they are not necessarily a bearish operational signal. Neutral Sentiment: Hedge fund and institutional positioning is mixed, with many investors trimming exposure while others added shares, indicating uneven sentiment rather than a clear consensus on the stock.

Hedge fund and institutional positioning is mixed, with many investors trimming exposure while others added shares, indicating uneven sentiment rather than a clear consensus on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba was also named in investor-investigation headlines, which can weigh on sentiment because they raise the possibility of legal scrutiny or shareholder claims, even though no specific wrongdoing was detailed in the alert. Article: Alibaba Group Holding Limited Investigated on Behalf of Investors - Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights – BABA

Alibaba was also named in investor-investigation headlines, which can weigh on sentiment because they raise the possibility of legal scrutiny or shareholder claims, even though no specific wrongdoing was detailed in the alert. Negative Sentiment: Another report noted that Daiwa lowered its price target on Alibaba, adding to concern that analysts may be turning more cautious on the stock near term.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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