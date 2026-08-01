Biglari (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sells $110,469.81 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $110,469.81. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 116,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,973.45. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 546 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $9,118.20.

On Friday, July 17th, Sardar Biglari sold 11,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $183,810.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Sardar Biglari sold 75,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sardar Biglari sold 9,525 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $161,163.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,286,910.67.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $382,166.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Sardar Biglari acquired 535 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.14 per share, for a total transaction of $158,969.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,743 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,822.68.

Biglari Stock Down 0.9%

BH stock opened at $395.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.47. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $234.91 and a one year high of $483.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.42.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $97.48 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Biglari by 319.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Biglari by 162.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,563 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Biglari during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter valued at $872,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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