Insider Buying: Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) VP Acquires $101,572.75 in Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) VP Edward Callahan acquired 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.25 per share, with a total value of $101,572.75. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,979.25. The trade was a 63.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $134.12 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.48.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Badger Meter and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMI

Badger Meter News Summary

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Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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