Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) EVP Acquires $50,603.00 in Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Timko acquired 700 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.29 per share, with a total value of $50,603.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,412.28. This represents a 28.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.93 and a 52-week high of $92.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.07 million. Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 474.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,699 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1,072.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 325,917 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,127,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares in the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $5,334,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $9,024,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 64,800 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $100.00.

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About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company's core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

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