Peter Sadowski Sells 69,196 Shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock

Key Points EVP Peter Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of Fidelity National Financial on June 26 at an average price of $45.70, totaling about $3.16 million . After the sale, his stake dropped by 92.39% to 5,702 shares.

sold 69,196 shares of Fidelity National Financial on June 26 at an average price of $45.70, totaling about . After the sale, his stake dropped by to 5,702 shares. Fidelity National Financial recently reported mixed quarterly results , posting EPS of $0.93 versus estimates of $1.09 and revenue of $3.23 billion versus expectations of $3.61 billion. Revenue still rose 18.2% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 5.29.

, posting EPS of $0.93 versus estimates of $1.09 and revenue of $3.23 billion versus expectations of $3.61 billion. Revenue still rose 18.2% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 5.29. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 4.4%. Analyst sentiment is cautious overall, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) EVP Peter Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.86. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $61.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial set a $50.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $181,017,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 167.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,741,145 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $286,792,000 after buying an additional 2,970,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 75.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,503,000 after buying an additional 2,174,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,824 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,287,000 after buying an additional 973,891 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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