Insider Selling: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells 558 Shares

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $136,827.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732,932.69. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.50 and a 12-month high of $251.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $194.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair raised IQVIA to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

Key IQVIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $676,698,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,063 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 933,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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