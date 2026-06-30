Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Sells $183,189.24 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $339.90 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.85 and a 52-week high of $374.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.01 and a 200 day moving average of $283.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Research raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,373,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $3,539,532,000 after purchasing an additional 85,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,664,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200,279 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $851,525,000 after acquiring an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 240,058 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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