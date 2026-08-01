InsiderTrades.com logo

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Insider Jeremiah Nienhuis Sells 10,732 Shares

August 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) insider Jeremiah Nienhuis sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $25,542.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $263,247.04. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

LVWR stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $360.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.71. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 161.65% and a negative net margin of 234.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group


Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LiveWire Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 117.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised LiveWire Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at LiveWire Group?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for LiveWire Group and related companies.
From Our Partners
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
My top 3 AI picks for the next decade
Alexander Green bought Apple in 1996, recommended Nvidia at a split-adjusted 66 cents in 2004, and picked up A...
The Oxford Club | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon's new "super startup"
Adam O'Dell - the analyst who recommended Palantir before it became the top S&P 500 performer - has identified...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
Marc Chaikin - the analyst who called Nvidia before its historic run - says a tech firm labeled 'the unseen wi...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsoredtc pixel
Where to Put $100 Before Trump's New Tech Law Rolls Out
The Financial Times says a new tech law puts America 'on the verge of a financial revolution.' Yahoo Finance e...
Brownstone Research | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
The Wall Street Journal is already raising the alarm about a potential market crash, and Weiss Ratings researc...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
On August 15, 1971, Nixon interrupted prime-time television and ended the gold standard in 15 minutes - no deb...
Reagan Gold Group | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles