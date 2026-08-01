LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Insider Jeremiah Nienhuis Sells 10,732 Shares

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) insider Jeremiah Nienhuis sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $25,542.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 110,608 shares in the company, valued at $263,247.04. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

LVWR stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $360.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.71. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 161.65% and a negative net margin of 234.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LiveWire Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of LiveWire Group by 117.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,676 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised LiveWire Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of LiveWire Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Report on LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group Inc (NYSE: LVWR) is an independent electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in high-performance two-wheelers and innovative urban mobility solutions. Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Harley-Davidson Inc in 2018, the company was spun off in September 2022 following a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, commencing trading as LiveWire Group. Since then, LiveWire has focused on scaling its core electric motorcycle business and developing a new generation of connected, battery-powered vehicles.

LiveWire’s product lineup is anchored by its first production model, the LiveWire One, known for its rapid acceleration, long-range battery architecture and integrated connectivity features.

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