Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) CEO Buys $100,847.34 in Stock

Key Points CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 5,766 shares of Modiv Industrial at $17.49 each, spending $100,847.34 and increasing his ownership by 4.49% to 134,245 shares.

bought 5,766 shares of Modiv Industrial at $17.49 each, spending $100,847.34 and increasing his ownership by 4.49% to 134,245 shares. The company recently reported a quarterly EPS loss of $0.11 , missing expectations, though revenue of $11.7 million came in slightly above estimates.

, missing expectations, though revenue of $11.7 million came in slightly above estimates. Modiv Industrial announced a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share, implying an annualized yield of 6.9%, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a $18.50 price target.

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV - Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Scott Halfacre bought 5,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,847.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 134,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,347,945.05. This trade represents a 4.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Modiv Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDV opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.56 million, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of -0.09. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $18.83. The business's fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.83.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Modiv Industrial had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.33%.The firm had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Modiv Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -292.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Modiv Industrial by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,185 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 648.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 3,913.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,488 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Modiv Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lucid Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Modiv Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Modiv Industrial in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Modiv Industrial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modiv Industrial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Modiv Industrial

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc (NYSE: MDV) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties. The company's portfolio is anchored by net-lease agreements with corporate and public sector tenants, providing stable, long-term cash flows. Modiv Industrial focuses on light manufacturing facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and similar industrial real estate assets that serve as critical links in supply chains.

Modiv Industrial pursues a geographically diversified strategy, targeting properties in key U.S.

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